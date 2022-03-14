STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bajrang Dal leader’s rash driving kills couple in Tumakuru  

“He was at the wheel and has been booked under Section 304A for killing two people because of his rash  and negligent driving,” the police said.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

accident

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru District Bajrang Dal Convener Manju Bhargav, who was driving his car rashly, crashed into a couple riding a two-wheeler and killed them on the spot at Siddaganga Cross on Tumakuru Namadachilume-Devarayanadurga Forest Road on Saturday evening.

Mangled remains of Bajrang Dal
leader’s car that killed a couple

Bhargav, who had created a controversy in October 2021 claiming that a group of youth from another community had allegedly attacked him over a ‘road rage’ issue, sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

“He was at the wheel and has been booked under Section 304A for killing two people because of his rash  and negligent driving,” the police said. The deceased couple -- Narasimharaju (44), an LIC agent and farmer, and Nagarathna(40) -- were returning to their residence at Tumakuru from their hometown of Irakasandra Colony on their motorbike when the accident occurred.

After crashing into the two-wheeler, Bhargav hit another van, injuring one person. Bhargav’s friends rushed to the spot and prevented local residents from attacking him, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal Manju Bhargav
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp