Bajrang Dal leader’s rash driving kills couple in Tumakuru  

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru District Bajrang Dal Convener Manju Bhargav, who was driving his car rashly, crashed into a couple riding a two-wheeler and killed them on the spot at Siddaganga Cross on Tumakuru Namadachilume-Devarayanadurga Forest Road on Saturday evening.

Bhargav, who had created a controversy in October 2021 claiming that a group of youth from another community had allegedly attacked him over a ‘road rage’ issue, sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

“He was at the wheel and has been booked under Section 304A for killing two people because of his rash and negligent driving,” the police said. The deceased couple -- Narasimharaju (44), an LIC agent and farmer, and Nagarathna(40) -- were returning to their residence at Tumakuru from their hometown of Irakasandra Colony on their motorbike when the accident occurred.

After crashing into the two-wheeler, Bhargav hit another van, injuring one person. Bhargav’s friends rushed to the spot and prevented local residents from attacking him, the police said.