Karnataka CM rules out possibility of early assembly polls in state

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ruled out the possibility of early Assembly elections in the state.

Published: 14th March 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ruled out the possibility of early Assembly elections in the state. “It is just speculation and there has been no discussion about it at any level in the party,” he said, responding to a question on early elections after BJP won Assembly polls in four of the five states.  

There were talks of holding the state and Gujarat Assembly polls together in December. BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi too had said there was no need for early elections as it would not help either Karnataka or Gujarat.

Bommai said, “I can tell you categorically that no one from BJP will defect to other parties. On leaders from other parties joining BJP, just wait and watch.” He said the BJP State Executive meeting on March 30 and 31 will decide on the proposed state tour of party leaders and other issues.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier said he and other party leaders will start the state tour after the ongoing legislative session ends on March 30. On cabinet expansion, Bommai said he will visit New Delhi when he gets a call from the party high command to discuss it.

