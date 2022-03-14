Karnataka daylong power cuts return, more so on weekends 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is just the beginning of summer and already, Bengaluru is experiencing power cuts stretching for an entire day, especially during weekends. There is more pain to come as Bescom officials said that scheduled and unscheduled power cuts in different areas will continue for another six to eight months as they are racing against a deadline to shift all overhead cables underground before the onset of monsoon.

The power supply company is resorting to power cuts despite the state reporting surplus production of power. While the work continues during the week, the major part is taken up during weekends leading to power cuts from 10 am to 7 pm, they explained.

“It has been the third consecutive weekend where there have been power cuts. While Bescom announces the power cut till 5 pm, it continues till 7 pm or 8 pm. They say it is because of scheduled maintenance works,” said agitated Pradeep K, a resident of Magadi Road.

Bengalureans irked by frequent power cuts

Another Bengalurean and a resident of Yeshwanthpur said the daylong power cut spoils the entire weekend. “Since we are a working couple with school-going children, all weekday work gets piled up for the weekend and power cuts hamper all those activities.

With UPS we cannot use the washing machine and geyser. We have also stopped inviting guests home because of power cuts,” said Seema L. Power outages during weekends are being reported from Indiranagar, RR Nagar, Peenya, Mysuru Road, Sarjapur, Kanakapura, Majestic, Rajajinagar, HSR Layout, Attiguppe and many others.

“This has come at a time when the government has repeatedly stated that they have surplus power and assured people of no power cuts. It is just the onset of summer and we have not yet reached the peak demand. One only wonders if the state is saving power for drier and worse times ahead,” speculated a power expert, working closely with the government.

According to the government, power generation from state units on Sunday was 4488 MW and the total power, including that sourced from the central grid, worked out to 9,046 MW. Bescom’s actual load was 4,143 MW against the scheduled 3,741 MW. A senior Bescom official told TNIE, “So far, 80 per cent of works are completed. Our priority is to shift all overhead cables underground.

Based on the availability of time, less traffic movement and load on the grid, area-wise works are being taken up. More stress is being laid during the weekends as offices are shut and load on the grid is less. At present, the state peak load is 14,000MW and 50 per cent of the load is in Bengaluru. Citizens will have to bear, as we do not want any untoward incidents during monsoon.”