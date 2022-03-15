Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on court's hijab ruling

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed students not to skip classes and also exams. "It is question of your future, education is very important," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that the order by government is upheld and said that hijab is not part of essential practice of Islamic and that everyone has to follow the high court order. He also appealed to people to maintain peace while implementing the order. "I also appeal to all religious heads, parents and students to maintain peace," he said.

When asked about students boycotting exams in this season, the chief minister requested them not to skip exams as "future is important more than anything". He said that they have already made arrangements to maintain and order. "If anyone tries to violate the law, action will taken against them," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government is also looking to bring amendments in the law. Primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh said that the lacunae in the Karnataka Education Act will be set right. "Uniform helps to bring everyone to the National Mainstream,'' he said .

