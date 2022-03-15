STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka lawmakers’ date with ‘The Kashmir Files’ on Tuesday

During the House proceedings on Monday, Kageri said that he is inviting all legislators to watch the movie after the session on Tuesday.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Posters of ‘The Kashmir Files’ at a thea-tre in Bengaluru on Monday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ will be tax-free in the state, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Monday invited all legislators, including Council members, to watch it at Mantri Mall on Tuesday evening.

During the House proceedings on Monday, Kageri said that he is inviting all legislators to watch the movie after the session on Tuesday. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kageri said everyone should watch the movie. “This is why I arranged for all legislators to watch it. This is open to all 224 MLAs and 75 MLCs. We have booked the entire hall,’’ he added.

On Monday evening, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and his staff caught up on the movie at Orion Mall. On Sunday, the CM too watched the movie and appreciated director Vivek Agnihotri’s work. “Kudos to Vivekagnihotri for The Kashmir Files, a blood-curdling, poignant and honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie and encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka” he tweeted.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said he will not be watching the movie as he does not understand Hindi. When pressed about it he said, “If I find the time, I will watch it.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kashmir Files Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp