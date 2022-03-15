Karnataka lawmakers’ date with ‘The Kashmir Files’ on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ will be tax-free in the state, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Monday invited all legislators, including Council members, to watch it at Mantri Mall on Tuesday evening.

During the House proceedings on Monday, Kageri said that he is inviting all legislators to watch the movie after the session on Tuesday. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kageri said everyone should watch the movie. “This is why I arranged for all legislators to watch it. This is open to all 224 MLAs and 75 MLCs. We have booked the entire hall,’’ he added.

On Monday evening, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and his staff caught up on the movie at Orion Mall. On Sunday, the CM too watched the movie and appreciated director Vivek Agnihotri’s work. “Kudos to Vivekagnihotri for The Kashmir Files, a blood-curdling, poignant and honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie and encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka” he tweeted.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said he will not be watching the movie as he does not understand Hindi. When pressed about it he said, “If I find the time, I will watch it.’’