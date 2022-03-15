STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KPCC to go back to grassroots

The Congress Working Committee decided to strengthen and reinforce the Congress party structure, and also hold organisational elections, at its meeting on Monday.  

Published: 15th March 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress Working Committee decided to strengthen and reinforce the Congress party structure, and also hold organisational elections, at its meeting on Monday. Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Strategies for strengthening the party were discussed. We will fight the BJP and its ideology, push our ideology and hope that in the next polls, we do much better than before.’’

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who is in New Delhi, said they will do everything to strengthen the party. “The KPCC and units at the taluk and block level are expected to execute the decisions of the central leadership in strengthening the party in Karnataka,” he said.

The party is looking at a revamp and will hold organisational elections in August, party sources said. Until such time, the state unit will be revved up, a source said. Shivakumar has gone to Delhi with a prospective list of office-bearers and organisational positions, and a list is likely to be announced by General Secretary (Org) K C Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress KPCC Karnataka elections Mallikarjun Kharge
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp