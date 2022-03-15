KPCC to go back to grassroots

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress Working Committee decided to strengthen and reinforce the Congress party structure, and also hold organisational elections, at its meeting on Monday. Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Strategies for strengthening the party were discussed. We will fight the BJP and its ideology, push our ideology and hope that in the next polls, we do much better than before.’’

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who is in New Delhi, said they will do everything to strengthen the party. “The KPCC and units at the taluk and block level are expected to execute the decisions of the central leadership in strengthening the party in Karnataka,” he said.

The party is looking at a revamp and will hold organisational elections in August, party sources said. Until such time, the state unit will be revved up, a source said. Shivakumar has gone to Delhi with a prospective list of office-bearers and organisational positions, and a list is likely to be announced by General Secretary (Org) K C Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.