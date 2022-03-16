STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row verdict: Eight Yadgir second PU students walk away from exam

The college authorities obliged and later conveyed to them the court’s judgment.

KALABURAGI: Following the Karnataka High Court’s verdict in the hijab case, eight Second PUC students belonging to the minority community chose not to write their preliminary examination, as the college authorities did not allow them entry wearing hijab, at Kembhavi town of Yadgir district on Tuesday.

“Eight students, who came to the Government Junior College at Kembhavi town before the pronouncement of judgment on hijab by the High Court, requested the college authorities to allow them to sit in a room till the award of the judgment. The college authorities obliged and later conveyed to them the court’s judgment. As the college authorities told the students that they won’t be allowed for the exam (English paper) with their hijab on, they decided to return home, saying ‘they will not write the exam without hijab’,” Deputy Director of PU Education Chandrakant Hilli told TNIE.

