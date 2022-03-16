STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka will contribute $1.5 trillion to Indian economy by 2025: Bommai

Special Investment Regions would come up at Dharwad and Tumakuru, and Food Parks in every district.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said Karnataka’s economy will pick up pace by 2025, and contribute $1.5 trillion to transform the country into a $5trillion economy.In his address at the ‘Vision of Karnataka 2025’ conclave organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Bommai said, “I am confident of Karnataka making a significant contribution of $1.5 trillion to realise Prime Minister Modi’s dream of making India a $5-trillion economy. GDP growth will double and with financial discipline and planning, there will be growth in the agriculture, industry and services sectors.”

He claimed to have given a growth impetus in his budget. “The size of the budget has been increased by Rs 19,000 crore. Even experts had not expected this. It was predicted that as a pre-election budget, it would be loaded with freebies. But we have come to the rescue of those who helped the state, and those who toiled,” he said.

Infrastructure projects like roads, railways, airports and ports have received a big boost. Special Investment Regions would come up at Dharwad and Tumakuru, and Food Parks in every district. The Chennai-Mumbai Corridor, Textile Parks at Kalaburagi and Vijayapura would lay a strong foundation for sustained economic growth, he explained.Bommai stressed the need for equity in economic growth. Special emphasis has been given for the development of Bengaluru. Peripheral Road is approved and packages have been finalised for Ring Roads for all cities. Our government is laying a strong foundation for a bright economic future,” he said.
 

