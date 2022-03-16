STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchamasali seer warns of stir for 2A tag

A report by the Backward Castes Commission should be accepted and implemented by April 14, he said.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:05 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lingayat seer Mrutyunjaya Swamiji here on Tuesday warned the government of a long-drawn protest if it fails to accord the 2A reservation status to the Panchamasali community by April 24, which is Amebdkar Jayanti.

“Jai Panchamasali” shouts filled the air as the seer held a meeting with core members of his team, including MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar and others, in the city.

The seer, who had walked 712 km and held a rally of over 10 lakh people at Palace Grounds in July last year, said the deadline of March 31 sought by the government to accord the most backward status to Panchamsalis is nearing, but it is yet to take up the issue in the ongoing legislature session.

A report by the Backward Castes Commission should be accepted and implemented by April 14, he said. He cautioned all community MLAs that people will not support them in elections if they do not proactively support the demand.

