STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Students must not skip classes, exams: Bommai on HC's hijab verict

Everyone has to follow the court order and people should maintain peace while it is being implemented, he said.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after the Karnataka High Court passed its judgement upholding the state government ban on hijab in schools and colleges, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appealed to students not to skip classes and exams. Education is important and it is a question of their future, he said.

Everyone has to follow the court order and people should maintain peace while it is being implemented, he said. The government has made enough security arrangements and action will be taken against those violating the order, he said. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the government is looking at bringing in amendments to remedy the lacunae in law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Basavaraj Bommai Hijab row
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp