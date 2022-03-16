Students must not skip classes, exams: Bommai on HC's hijab verict

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after the Karnataka High Court passed its judgement upholding the state government ban on hijab in schools and colleges, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appealed to students not to skip classes and exams. Education is important and it is a question of their future, he said.

Everyone has to follow the court order and people should maintain peace while it is being implemented, he said. The government has made enough security arrangements and action will be taken against those violating the order, he said. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the government is looking at bringing in amendments to remedy the lacunae in law.