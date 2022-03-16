STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uni-GAUGE combined test from June 19

The first session will be from 9 am to 12 pm, and the other will be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

Published: 16th March 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) announced that the UGET-Uni-GAUGE entrance examinations will be held on June 19 as a combined examination for admission to more than 190 engineering colleges and over 50 reputed private and deemed universities, respectively. Candidates can register online at the official website -comedk.org. The online exams will be held in two sessions across 400 test centres in more than 150 cities. The first session will be from 9 am to 12 pm, and the other will be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

This year, more than 80,000 students are expected to appear for the exam. Announcing this, Dr Kumar, Executive Secretary, COMEDK said, “Karnataka has been the most preferred destination for engineering aspirants because of the choice of colleges, quality of education and higher employability rate after com­pletion.”

