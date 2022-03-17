STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chamarajanagar: Separate room sought by Muslim girls to write exam in hijab

The students who stood outside the college premises claimed that hijab was their right and said, "We need education and also hijab.

Students protest in front of a private college in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after the Karnataka High Court’s verdict in the hijab case, about 10 students of a private college in Chamarajanagar launched a placard campaign demanding that their college authorities allow them to attend classes wearing hijab.

The students who stood outside the college premises claimed that hijab was their right and said, “We need education and also hijab. We urge that we be allowed to attend classes wearing the headscarf.”
“The Constitution has granted us the right to wear it, but the court’s verdict has dissatisfied us. We will continue our fight in the Supreme Court,” the students said.

Until the apex court hears and pronounces its verdict, students should be allowed into classes with hijab, they urged, while demanding that they be provided a separate room for writing their examination. They claimed that when the government college allowed students to enter wearing the hijab, the management of the private college was not allowing it.

When contacted, college principal RM Swamy told TNIE that they are following directions of the government and want every student to come in uniform. He added that the college had a uniform for decades and the students cutting across religions have been coming to class in the prescribed uniform, adhering to management rules and regulations.

Comments

