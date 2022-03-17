STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab verdict: Karnataka HC will curb Muslim women’s contributions, say activists

Several organisations have expressed their disappointment over the verdict of the Karnataka High Court in the hijab case.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:09 AM

Students of Government First Grade College, Kaup who refused to sit for exams without hijab.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several organisations have expressed their disappointment over the verdict of the Karnataka High Court in the hijab case. Representatives from Bahutva Karnataka, Jamaat-E-Islami, Dalit Minority Sene, Karnataka Girls Islamic Organisation, Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Bhimavada), and People’s Union for Civil Liberties expressed concern over how the order will be used against minorities in the state.

“We have a fear that the same misinterpretation that occurred with the interim order will occur with this as well, and incidents will happen where authorities try to apply the order where it is not applicable. This will also lead to a restriction of contribution from Muslim women to society, with the suppressing of their education,” claimed Sumaiya Roshan, president of the Karnataka Girls Islamic Organisation, on Wednesday.

Firdouse Khan, from Bahutva Karnataka, said that it was imperative for the media to report on the happenings of the issue in an accurate way. “Due to misconceptions reported as fact by the media, many were under the assumption that the hijab is banned in Karnataka and that the girls are not ready to wear their uniforms. Both of these are false... the girls have always been in favour of wearing uniforms. All they have asked for is that whatever dupatta or shawl they are provided, they wear on their heads,” she said.

Karnataka High Court Hijab row
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Comments

