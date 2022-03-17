Muslim community worried about future of girls’ education after hijab verdict

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A day after the Karnataka High Court pronounced its verdict in the hijab case, ruling that the headscarf is not an essential part of Islamic religious practice, community leaders are worried that many who follow the practice of wearing hijab, will be unable to do so if they wish to continue their education.

Idrees Hoode, vice-president of Udupi Zilla Muslim Okkoota, told TNIE that several girls from poor and middle-class families will be severely affected as they will be unable to attend classes with hijab now, a practice they followed prior to the verdict. Other religious leaders of the community too have echoed a similar sentiment.

Other Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkoota office-bearers have also expressed unhappiness over the High Court verdict on the hijab row. Moulana Imranulla Khan Mansuri, Imam of Jamia Masjid in Malpe, said that hijab is an essential religious practice in Islam. The judgment of the court has not only deprived the children of their religious right, but also their right to continue their education.