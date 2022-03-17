Muslim girl students boycott classes in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A day after the Karnataka High Court upheld the hijab ban on college campuses, a few Muslim girl students boycotted colleges in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru and staged protests, saying that wearing hijab is their Constitutional right.

The students at IDSG Government College staged a protest on Wednesday after the college refused to allow them inside the campus wearing hijab and burqa. The students stated that wearing hijab is their fundamental right. They added that they are upset with the High Court’s order. An internal exam was scheduled, but the students refused to write it. They said that the HC order will be challenged in the Supreme Court. Later, the protesters returned home.

Meanwhile, some students at Kamala Nehru Memorial National College for Women boycotted classes, after the college refused to let them in with hijab and burqa, as per the State Government’s notification and the High Court’s order.

The students staged a protest in front of the college and urged the government to allow them to attend classes wearing hijab and burqa. However, they returned home after the college refused to let them in. The police was prepared to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, students in other colleges attended classes wearing prescribed uniforms.

In Davanagere, though a holiday was declared for their college, a few students staged a protest in front of the First Grade College and demanded that Muslim girls be allowed to attend classes wearing hijab. The students said they will not attend classes till justice is done.