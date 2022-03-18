STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC disposes of PIL on govt hiring retired officials

While dismissing the petition, the court noted that any order passed with regard to the retrenchment of people will adversely affect them and they are not before the court.

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation filed against reemployment of retired officials on a contractual basis, in the special court established to deal with cases registered under the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar dismissed the petition filed by M N Venugopal and others from the city, alleging that the State Government is not abiding by its own circular dated February 29, 2016, by granting re-employment to retired officials in all departments.

While dismissing the petition, the court noted that any order passed with regard to the retrenchment of people will adversely affect them and they are not before the court. And also the petitioner had not challenged the circular, the court added.  

The court also noted the response filed by the State Government mentioning that several retired officials were appointed on a contractual basis in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with cabinet approval. 

