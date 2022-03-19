After Gujarat, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hints at bringing 'Bhagavad Gita' in school curriculum

By Express News Service

YADGIR: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at introducing the 'Bhagavad Gita' in the school curriculum in the coming days.

Addressing the media at the helipad of Devatkal village of Shorapur taluk on Saturday, Bommai said that Gujarat government took a similiar decision as it contains moral preaching which helps the student to learn moral education.

The education department will study the issue and place its report before the cabinet after which an appropriate decision will be taken. When asked by a reporter on whether moral preaching is only in 'Bhagavad Gita', the chief minister asked him to identify other books preaches moral education like the former.

The chief minister also said that the government has not neglected the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and is releasing grants as per the Nanjundappa Committee recommendations.

To another question, the chief minister said that the government will provide suitable compensation to the kin of the deceased who have lost their lives in an accident in Pavagadha.