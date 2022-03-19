At least 5 killed, 35 injured as bus careens near Pavagada in Karnataka  

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: In a ghastly mishap, at least five persons including two college students were killed and over thirty-five others were injured when an overcrowded private bus careened at Palavalli village's tank in Pavagada taluk on Saturday morning.

There were over a hundred persons aboard the bus with about 30 passengers traveling on top. "It's a peak hour and since there were no alternative modes of public transportation the students inevitably boarded the SVT bus which was bound to Pavagada town from Y N Hosakote '', according to Nagendra, an eyewitness. The driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate a curve on the Palavalli tank past Veerammanahalli around 9 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Kalyan (19) of Y N Hosakote, Amulya (16) of Potaganahalli, Shahnaz (20) of Bestarahalli, Ajith (27) of Shoolanayakanahalli village-all died on the spot while one person died on the way to the hospital. He is yet to be identified.

As soon as the bus turned upside down the passengers on the top were being flung into the mesquite groove on the tank's bed whereas those on the left side onboard and on footboard got trapped underneath.

The death toll may rise as the condition of nine injured is critical. The injured have been shifted to the hospitals in Pavagada town, Tumakuru and NIMHANS in Bengaluru for treatment.

Both the driver and the conductor managed to escape and fled the accident scene. Deputy commissioner Y S Patil and superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad visited the spot.

Expressing shock over the accident, district in-charge minister Araga Jnanendra admitted that the bus was overcrowded. " I am at my hometown Thirtahalli and will try to pay a visit to the spot", he remarked.

Reacting in Ballari, transport minister B Sriramulu said that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident. The kins of the deceased will be given compensation, he informed.

Pavagada Congress MLA M Venkataravanappa visited the government hospital. There was a pall of gloom descended over the place with the relatives of the victims grieving for the loss of their loved ones. Some were cursing the government as there were no adequate bus facilities for the people especially the college students during the peak hour.