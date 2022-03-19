STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KSPCB presents project on cleaning of rivers, coasts to CM  

KSPCB member secretary Srinivasalu said plastic entering water bodies is a matter of concern, which prompted the government to announce the project.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the lines of Namami Ganga (national mission for cleaning the river Ganga), the Karnataka government has announced a ‘Blue Plastic’ programme to clean rivers and coastlines in the state. However, no timeline has been decided for the programme. The project, to be executed with funds from World Plan, was proposed by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), but a project plan has not been prepared yet. 

KSPCB member secretary Srinivasalu said plastic entering water bodies is a matter of concern, which prompted the government to announce the project. The govt will decide who will execute the project, he said.  A senior KSPCB official said the plan will involve district administrations and locals, besides the tourism, revenue, irrigation and forest departments. Plans are also in place to involve tourists in the clean-up drive. 

“The project has been delayed because officials from various departments are not able to come on to one platform. While regions in Western Ghats and coastal areas are to be included, choosing the rivers for the project has become a challenge due to political reasons, and also  a matter of image among district administrations and politicians. No one wants their region on the list of polluted water bodies,” the official said.KSPCB presented the project before CM Basavaraj Bommai as a five-year plan, involving experts from the region in the cleanliness and maintenance of water bodies.

“So far, a budget estimate has not been prepared for the project. It has been decided that the project will start when everyone is on board, and will be for a five-year duration. This could be after three months or next year, and is for the government to take up,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSPCB Karnataka
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp