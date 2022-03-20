STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will bring Congress back to power in Karnataka in 2023: MB Patil

The BJP cannot succeed in whatever strategy it has to play as the Congress will come to power in 2023.

Published: 20th March 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA and former Minister M B Patil

Congress MLA and former Minister MB Patil.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing confidence in a Congress victory in the 2023 Assembly polls, senior party leader and former minister M B Patil on Saturday said, “Though it’s a big challenge, we will put forth a united front to bring the party back to power by winning 130-140 seats in the next Assembly polls. The results of the recent elections to five states will not impact Karnataka.”

Patil, who is scheduled to take oath as the KPCC campaign committee chairman at a grand event on March 28 on Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, held a joint press conference here, along with working president Salim Ahmed. AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will inaugurate the function at 3 pm and a host of Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to attend.

Briefing reporters, Patil clarified that the party will not declare its Chief Ministerial candidate for Karnataka, as it had followed the same strategy in the recently-held Assembly polls, except in Punjab.

“The Congress has a glorious history and has also witnessed many defeats. I will hold meetings of both the elders and the youth within the party and prepare a strategy soon after taking charge as the campaign committee chairman,” he informed, thanking AICC president Sonia Gandhi for reposing faith in him.

“The BJP cannot succeed in whatever strategy it has to play as the Congress will come to power in 2023. M B Patil will tour the entire state with the party’s agenda, besides exposing the anti-people policies of both the Centre and the State BJP Governments,” claimed Salim Ahmed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka congress Karnataka assembly polls Karnataka elections MB Patil
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp