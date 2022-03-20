Will bring Congress back to power in Karnataka in 2023: MB Patil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing confidence in a Congress victory in the 2023 Assembly polls, senior party leader and former minister M B Patil on Saturday said, “Though it’s a big challenge, we will put forth a united front to bring the party back to power by winning 130-140 seats in the next Assembly polls. The results of the recent elections to five states will not impact Karnataka.”

Patil, who is scheduled to take oath as the KPCC campaign committee chairman at a grand event on March 28 on Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, held a joint press conference here, along with working president Salim Ahmed. AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will inaugurate the function at 3 pm and a host of Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to attend.

Briefing reporters, Patil clarified that the party will not declare its Chief Ministerial candidate for Karnataka, as it had followed the same strategy in the recently-held Assembly polls, except in Punjab.

“The Congress has a glorious history and has also witnessed many defeats. I will hold meetings of both the elders and the youth within the party and prepare a strategy soon after taking charge as the campaign committee chairman,” he informed, thanking AICC president Sonia Gandhi for reposing faith in him.

“The BJP cannot succeed in whatever strategy it has to play as the Congress will come to power in 2023. M B Patil will tour the entire state with the party’s agenda, besides exposing the anti-people policies of both the Centre and the State BJP Governments,” claimed Salim Ahmed.