STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

RIP Naveen Shekarappa: Body of Indian medical student killed in Ukraine arrives in Karnataka

Gyanagaudar's family members, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among the others present at the airport to receive the body.

Published: 21st March 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

The mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar arrived at Bengaluru airport on Monday morning. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

The mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar arrived at Bengaluru airport on Monday morning. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The mortal remains of a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, arrived at the airport here on Monday.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone.

Gyanagaudar's family members, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among the others present at the airport to receive the body.

The body was then taken to Gyanagaudar's native place, Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district.

Stating that it is unfortunate that Gyanagaudar lost his life in the conflict zone, Bommai speaking to reporters said, "His mother was crying for the body to come.

Initially, we were also sceptical about the possibility of bringing the body from the war zone.

It was a herculean task, which was successfully conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his huge diplomatic strength and image."

Thanking the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and officials, for bringing thousands of students back home from Ukraine, he said, "this (bringing body) was just impossible because most of the time we can't get the bodies of our soldiers from war zones, but here getting a citizen's body that too from a third country, is just a miracle."

Gyanagaudar's parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere' after paying their last respects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar Kharkiv National Medical University Ukraine war
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp