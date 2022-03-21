STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two people dead after LPG cylinder blast in Udupi 

Published: 21st March 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

A scrap shop in Kaup, Udupi which went up in flames after an LPG cylinder explosion on Monday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

UDUPI: Two people were killed after an LPG cylinder exploded in a scrap shop in Kaup here on Monday morning. One of the two victims has been identified as Rajab of Chandranagar. He was reportedly a partner in the scrap business. Another also died, whose identity is being ascertained by the police.

The scrap shop is located near the Mallar Salafi Masjid. In this incident, three others were also injured. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

One of the three injured has been identified as Hasanabba, who is a partner in this scrap dealing shop. Preliminary information said that an LPG cylinder that was kept at the shop as a scrap item exploded.

Other scrap items like the old fridge were also kept in the shop and as the fire spread fast, all items were gutted in the fire. The fire and emergency services department officials said that they were verifying what caused the explosion.

The loss is being estimated. Two fire extinguisher vehicles were rushed to the spot from Udupi to douse the fire and stop spreading it further.

