We shall not backtrack on hijab decision: Law Minister J C Maadhuswamy 

Published: 21st March 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy and MLC AH Vishwanath at a college alumni meet in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Reiterating that the government will never step back from its decision on the hijab issue, Law Minister J C Maadhuswamy said the court verdict has come, which the government will not defy.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Madhuswamy said no one can defy the court order and there is no question of re-examining the decision.

Responding to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah extending support to Muslim organisations which protested against the High Court order, the minister said, “I have explained this to the Opposition leader even in the Assembly on how government was charged with contempt of court on two occasions -- once in the Cauvery case and another time in the Dr Rajkumar kidnap case. This government is not ready to face contempt of court and we can’t defy the order,” he said.

He further responded that if students say they won’t write exams, the government cannot do anything about it, as they have to adhere to the court order. The Law Minister also clarified that there is no proposal to include the Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus, and added that Education Minister B C Nagesh has already clarified about this.

Meanwhile, Madhuswamy spoke in support of the film, The Kashmir Files, which has become a runaway success. “I believe in films as a medium and it should be used to bring emotion and narrate a story. The Kashmir Files also brings alive incidents that occurred in the past. Just because narrating an incident from history which shows a community in bad light, we can’t stop talking about invasions, the same goes with this movie too,” he concluded.

