A friendly human, brilliant in studies - how friends remember Naveen

CHALAGERI(HAVERI DIST): Naveen Gyanagoudar was a friendly human being who was good in studies and had a knack of solving difficult problems in any subject, said his friends who came to attend his last rites at Chalageri village on Monday.

Naveen, who was studying medicine, was killed at Kharkiv in Ukraine on March 1 amid war between Ukraine and Russia. Bharat, who had travelled throughout the night from Nanjangud to reach Chalageri for the ceremony, said, “Whenever I had doubts in any of the subjects, Naveen was the one-stop solution. He was like a ready reckoner. He not only went up in academics, but took me along with him.”

When Naveen visited Nanjangud, where he attended primary school, in August, he and his friends watched the movie Kurukshetra. “He always got chocolates and other goodies from Ukraine and regaled us with his stories,” Bharat said.

Another friend Nagarjun said that Naveen used to put messages regularly on Whatsapp about his safety after the Russia-Ukraine war started. “My mother, who was watching the news, told me about his death. I could not believe it and desperately wished that it was not true. But it was not to be. This loss is unbearable,” he added. Suman, who was Naveen’s classmate at the Kharkiv National Medical University, said all his friends are in deep sorrow.

Bommai thanks PM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him on behalf of Naveen’s family for ensuring that Naveen’s mortal remains come home. “Naveen’s parents were eager to see the face of their son for one last time. The PM has fulfilled their desire,” he said.