STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM announces power subsidy for coffee cultivation 

The Kodagu coffee growers have been demanding free electricity supply to up to 10 HP pump sets installed in coffee estates across the district.

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The state government has announced a subsidized power supply to up to 10 HP pump sets installed in coffee estates in Kodagu. The decision was announced by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai during the Zero Hour of the state Legislative Assembly. The request for the same was raised by Kodagu MLA Appachu Ranjan.

The Kodagu coffee growers have been demanding free electricity supply to up to 10 HP pump sets installed in coffee estates across the district. While assurances had been extended by the state, the same had not been sanctioned. On Tuesday, MLA Appachu Ranjan raised the issue during the Zero Hour of the legislative session and he was supported by MLA KG Bopaiah, MLA CT Ravi and MLA Kumarswamy.

The legislators argued that the district supplied Cauvery water to the state, but it has been neglected. They argued that while tobacco and areca nut estates are eligible for power subsidy, coffee has been neglected and ignored.

Following these discussions, CM Basavaraj Bomai said, “Power subsidies extended by the state are increasing every year and it adds up to Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000 crore. However, we understand the problems of the coffee growers, and following the discussion with the power minister and other ministers, the state will grant a subsidy to the power supply to up to 10 HP pump sets installed in coffee estates. However, terms and conditions will be released to control misuse of the same.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coffee growers of Kodagu Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai Kodagu MLA Appachu Ranjan
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp