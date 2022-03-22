Karnataka: Panel to look into Gita lessons in schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Monday informed the Legislative Council that the Education Department will constitute a committee to look into the introduction of Bhagwad Gita in school textbooks.

The department will consider the introduction of Bhagwad Gita in schools after holding discussions with the Chief Minister and experts as many felt the need for taking such a measure, the minister said while responding to a question by BJP MLC MK Pranesh.

Nagesh said there has been a lot of discussions within and outside the council on the need for moral education in schools. “All of us are aware of the need for introducing Bhagwad Gita and many have also expressed their views on it. The government will constitute a committee, discuss with the CM and others and think about introducing it,” the minister said.

Pranesh said the State Government should introduce the Bhagwad Gita in the schools from the 2022-23 academic year. In Gujarat, the government has introduced the Bhagwad Gita for classes 6 to 12, he said.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that the inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum is being considered as part of moral education and a decision will be taken after discussion with the Education Minister.