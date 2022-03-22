Karnataka to pass resolution condemning TN's resolution on Mekedatu reservoir project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Tamil Nadu government passed a resolution against the Mekedatu reservoir project, the Karnataka government has decided to get a resolution passed in the Assembly, condemning Tamil Nadu's stand. Cutting across party lines, members of the Karnataka Assembly agreed to back the resolution. The state government will get it passed on Wednesday after consulting legal experts on Tuesday evening, said CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai said whenever Karnataka takes up any project related to Cauvery, Tamil Nadu opposes it. "Tamil Nadu in fact is utilising additional water which is not their share and taking up reservoir work down south without any permission. This is illegal. We will pass a resolution against this as well. We will discuss it with legal experts and pass a resolution against the Tamil Nadu government's decision on Wednesday in both the houses,'' he added.

Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said though the Cauvery final order came a few years back, the Tamil Nadu government wants to keep the issue alive and therefore makes an attempt through various means. "The Tamil Nadu government should not consider our silence as weakness. We are going to give them a befitting reply,'' he said.

ALSO READ: Mekedatu row: TN Assembly asks Centre to deny nod to Karnataka

Earlier, raising the issue during zero hour, members from all the parties condemned the Tamil Nadu government resolution to stop the Mekedatu reservoir project. They said Tamil Nadu is causing unnecessary hindrance which is a bad precedent. Former CM Siddaramiah said as per the tribunal order, Karnataka is releasing 177.25 TMC of Cauvery water during normal years.

"We are using surplus water that too for drinking water and generating power. We are not using it for irrigation. In fact, in the last seven years, Karnataka has released 582 TMC of excess water other than their allocation. The Tamil Nadu government has no right to stop the Mekedaatu reservoir project,'' he said. He said they do not practise politics when it comes to the water, land and territory issues. "The welfare of Karnataka and the people is important for us,'' he said.

Senior BJP leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa said Karnataka is not at the mercy of Tamil Nadu to construct this reservoir. "By passing such a resolution, Tamil Nadu is trying to take our rights and this is not for the first time they are doing so. Bommai has already conveyed a message to the Union Jalshakti Minister and other authorities about Mekedatu and if needed, he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. "All Karnataka wants is environmental clearance and approval for the detailed project report, which we will get,'' he added.