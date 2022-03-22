STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mekedatu row: Karnataka slams resolution in TN Assembly

He said the resolution passed in the TN assembly is against the law. “It’s an anti-people resolution in which one state is snatching away the rights of another.

A file photo of Mekedatu

There has been a long running dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu concerning the Mekedatu project. Karnataka, in recent months has seen rising clamour for the project's realisation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government took strong exception to the resolution moved in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly against the state’s effort to construct a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu. CM Basavaraj Bommai took to social media on Monday and criticised the Tamil Nadu government’s move.

He said the resolution passed in the TN assembly is against the law. “It’s an anti-people resolution in which one state is snatching away the rights of another. The resolution shows that Tamil Nadu does not believe in the federal system. The people of Karnataka and the government strongly condemns the resolution,” he tweeted.

He said the government is steadfast on implementing the project. “It is related to the Cauvery which originates from the state. As per the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal, 177.25 tmcft of water should be provided to Tamil Nadu and the state has the right over the remaining water. Without considering the political decision of Tamil Nadu, the government will take all necessary steps for the project,” he added.

Comments

