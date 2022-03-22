STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru: Family faces social boycott by villagers over land dispute

A family, which stood against the injustice they allegedly faced from several villagers over a land dispute, is now facing social boycott. 

Published: 22nd March 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A family, which stood against the injustice they allegedly faced from several villagers over a land dispute, is now facing social boycott. The village heads have decided to impose a fine of Rs 3,000 on those who converse with the family members. 

This incident has been reported from Kontayyana Hundi, a village in Nanjangud taluk, which is in Varuna assembly constituency represented by Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

According to a video of family members of Guru Mallappa, Parashivappa and Mahadevappa, which has gone viral on social media platforms, the family had approached the police station over a land dispute and had complained against a few village leaders for trespassing on their farm land.

Enraged by their act, the village leaders had threatened them with social boycott and over the years, they were being denied their rights and had allegedly told all the villagers to impose Rs 3,000 fine if any of them converse with the family members. 

Over the several months, they are being denied essential things in shops in the village. The family demanded intervention of police or officials from the district administration to help them come out of this social boycott.

