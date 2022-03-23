STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

48 people, including 22 children hospitalised with food poisoning at Bagalkot

Among the 48 people that fell ill 22 are children, 12 are women and 10 are elderly persons.

Published: 23rd March 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

At least 12 children fell ill after consuming food served at Yamunarappa Urus in Domanal village of Bagalkot on Wednesday | Express

At least 12 children fell ill after consuming food served at Yamunarappa Urus in Domanal village of Bagalkot on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: At least 48 people, including 22 children, were rushed to the district civil hospital after they fell ill reportedly because of food poisoning at Domanal village of Bagalkot taluka.

Initially 80 people were reported ill but after medical professionals were pressed into service nearly 50 people have found ill and all have been admitted at the district civil hospital for further treatment.

Within an hour of consuming food served at Yamunarappa Urus, a religious ceremony, many people began vomiting and complained of diarrhoea. The villagers soon alerted the health department, who rushed to the spot within minutes with sufficient medical kits.

Among the 48 people that fell ill 22 are children, 12 are women and 10 are elderly persons. The district hospital declared that all are out of danger and responding to the treatment.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Jayashree Emmi, District Health Officer (DHO), said that, “We have put enough medical professionals on the job to take care of all the people that fell ill reportedly after consuming food at a religious ceremony. All the people are stable and recovering.”

“We have collected samples of food and water served at Urus. After investigation an investigation will be carried out on the incident. We have also stationed two ambulances and a team of health professionals in the village as a precaution,” stated DHO Jayashree.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Civil hospital Food poisoning Treatment Religious ceremony
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp