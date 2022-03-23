STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops cannot seize passport under CrPC: Karnataka HC

Since the passport is in police custody, the petitioner, who is accused No. 10, contended that he cannot travel with his son to get him admitted to a school in Paris.

Published: 23rd March 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court held that the power available to a court or the police under Section 104 or 102 of the CrPC for impounding a document cannot be stretched to confiscate the passport of an accused facing criminal proceedings. A passport deposited before the court or held by the police can be without the authority of law, the court added. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Praveen Surendiran (34) from Bellandur in the city, questioning the order passed by the trial court rejecting the release of his passport.  

Since the passport is in police custody, the petitioner, who is accused No. 10, contended that he cannot travel with his son to get him admitted to a school in Paris. Till now, his son, who is in eighth standard, was attending online classes and now physical classes have started. He has to travel to France and stay there till August 1, 2022, he pleaded before the court.

Hijab case: Advocates’ body condemns threat to judges

At a special general body meeting earlier this week with regard to the life threat made to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court by an organisation from Madurai, following the hijab verdict, the Advocates Association of Bangalore resolved to condemn it. Also, the association has decided to hold a protest on Wednesday in front of the High Court. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Bar Council condemned the death threat issued to the judges too. Chairman of the Council, Motakpalli Kashinath, said that such threats will not deter judicial institutions from discharging their functions. 

