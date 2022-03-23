Karnataka well-prepared to handle any future Covid wave: Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With concerns over BA-2 sublineage variant of Omicron spreading globally, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that the state is well-prepared and is geared up to tackle the new Covid variant with its past experience of handling the earlier three waves.

He said, “Our doctors, infrastructure and everything is well-augmented and we are prepared to handle any fourth wave.” He, however, said that India’s unprecedented vaccination coverage may itself offer great protection and reduce the impact of any future wave.

A meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Technical Advisory Committee will soon be held to understand the current Covid situation and whether there is a need to impose any stricter measures. He stressed that following Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially wearing of mask, is mandated till the World Health Organisation declares that Covid is gone.