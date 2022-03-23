STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meanwhile, in Karnataka Assembly...

The State Government will develop colonies that have large populations of minority communities, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

Developed land to be given to farmers
The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has decided to allot 10,781 sqft of land to beneficiaries in each acre developed by the Board if the farmers prefer not to go for cash compensation for the acquired land. Replying to Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed’s query, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani said the Board has decided to allot an increased portion of land to the owners. 

DCs to review work of prosecutors 
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said he has directed the deputy commissioners to submit quarterly reports on the performance of government advocates. Following a discussion on appointing of advocates to fight civil dispute cases in the BBMP and BDA raised by government chief whip Y A Narayanaswamy in the council on Tuesday, the minister said the performance of government advocates is being reviewed seriously. 

Govt to develop minority community colonies
The State Government will develop colonies that have large populations of minority communities, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Assembly on Tuesday. “We are planning to take it up through the Karnataka Slum Board. We will conduct a survey to identify such colonies and pockets in all town municipalities and urban local bodies, and provide all basic amenities,” he said. “Our first priority will be areas where there are more people from minority communities,’’ he said.

