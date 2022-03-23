STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Medical education fee to be regulated in Karnataka soon

The Basavaraj Bommai government announced the setting up of this committee during the budget session.

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

DR K SUDHAKAR: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, delivering a speech at Nimhans, stated that many modern women in India want to stay single, and even if they do get married, they don’t want to give birth, but prefer surrogacy.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical education fee will be regulated shortly, announced Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday. The state has already formed a new fee regulation committee that will analyse private medical colleges in the state, categorise them and decide on the fee that can be collected, he added.

The Basavaraj Bommai government announced the setting up of this committee during the budget session.
“The state government will take all possible measures to provide opportunities for poor children to enter medical colleges. The committee will recommend the fees particularly for private medical colleges,” Sudhakar said.

The committee will categorise private medical colleges into A, B, C and D, based on their infrastructure and NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) assessment, the staff, equipment, clinical exposure etc. The fees would then be fixed based on the recommendations made by the committee, he said.The state government already has a fee regulatory committee, which is appointed by the higher education department. The new committee, however, will look into only fees for medical courses, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical education Karnataka
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp