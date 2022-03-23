Medical education fee to be regulated in Karnataka soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical education fee will be regulated shortly, announced Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday. The state has already formed a new fee regulation committee that will analyse private medical colleges in the state, categorise them and decide on the fee that can be collected, he added.

The Basavaraj Bommai government announced the setting up of this committee during the budget session.

“The state government will take all possible measures to provide opportunities for poor children to enter medical colleges. The committee will recommend the fees particularly for private medical colleges,” Sudhakar said.

The committee will categorise private medical colleges into A, B, C and D, based on their infrastructure and NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) assessment, the staff, equipment, clinical exposure etc. The fees would then be fixed based on the recommendations made by the committee, he said.The state government already has a fee regulatory committee, which is appointed by the higher education department. The new committee, however, will look into only fees for medical courses, sources said.