Non-Hindus can’t do business near temples: JC Madhuswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act prohibits non-Hindu vendors from conducting their business on the premises or properties belonging to temples and the law was passed during the Congress government, said Law Minister JC Madhuswamy on the floor of the Assembly on Wednesday.

He was responding to Congress members, who questioned the decision of temple committees to prevent non-Hindus from doing business in and around temples in coastal Karnataka. Congress members objected to certain organisations putting up banners and posters near temples declaring this.

The minister said that one should not feel the government is encouraging such incidents that are damaging peace in society. “The government has no role. As per rules framed under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act in 2003, non-Hindus cannot be given the lease of properties like ground, building or any other place that belongs to state-owned temples,” he said.

These rules were not framed by BJP, but Congress that was in power at that time, he pointed out. If the banners are put up on roads and away from the temples, only then the state government can take action against perpetrators, he added.

Social harmony being disrupted, says Opposition

Raising the issue during zero hour, Congress MLA UT Khader said street vendors near temples work hard to earn their livelihood.

“They are not stealing or indulging in dacoity. They are leading a respectful life. But because of some vested interests, banners and posters have been put up at various places across the state, insisting that non-Hindus are not allowed to do their business. It does not say who put up those posters. These are cowards who are indulging in such acts,” he said.

“The mischief is being committed by communal elements, who want to disrupt peace in society. The police too are refusing to register cases,” he alleged. It started in Shivamogga, reached coastal areas and has now spread to all parts of the state, he said.

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Ahmed said people from different communities have been living in harmony for years. All religious celebrations have contributions from all religions. “But banning a certain religion is a dangerous trend, and it can turn from bad to worse,” he added.