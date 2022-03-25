Puneeth Rajkumar’s James being removed from cinemas to make way for The Kashmir Files? Bommai denies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following reports that Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’ was being removed from several theatres to make way for the screening of The Kashmir Files, members of Kannada organisations like the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike on Thursday staged protests against such a move.

In this backdrop, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured people that there will not be any hurdles to the screening of the film. He said he has spoken to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in this regard.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister also met Puneeth’s brother actor Shivarajkumar and his wife Geetha and assured them that the film will not be removed to accommodate the Hindi film The Kashmir Files and the Telugu move RRR.