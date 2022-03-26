Conviction rate 7% in SC/ST atrocity cases: Kota Shrinivas Poojari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari said the conviction rate in atrocity cases was seven per cent in 2021. Replying to a question by MLC UB Venkatesh, the minister said the conviction rate in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases were 10 and seven per cent in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

He said the department has issued a circular asking public prosecutors to consider the pending cases seriously and present arguments effectively so that the accused are convicted. Poojari added that 5,434, 5,667, and 6,556 cases were registered under the Act in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

CID probe into tax evasion: Sriramulu

Transport Minister B Sriramulu told the council that the government has decided to conduct a CID probe in connection with the irregularities in collecting tax for luxury cars. Replying to a query, he said the RTO had conducted a probe into the registration of luxury cars (priced more than Rs 20 lakh) without collecting lifetime tax. “It is found that some cars are registered without paying tax, but the records are missing. It has been decided to hand over the case to CID,” he added.

No data theft at UIDAI data centre: Araga

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said no data related to Aadhaar has been stolen in the incident at UIDAI data centre in Hebbal, from where computer chips were allegedly stolen. MLC UB Venakatesh demanded the transfer of the case to a central agency as the police had not solved the case though five months have elapsed. He also expressed concern that the public may be put at risk if anti-social elements get access to the stolen data.