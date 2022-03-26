Target of 10GW in new green energy policy

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state government having crossed the target of renewable energy generation, especially solar and wind, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KERDL) officials have raised the bar in the new policy, which is before the state cabinet for approval.

KERDL has proposed, for 2022-27, a target of generating 10 gigawatt of renewable energy, up from the present 6000MW. That is not all -- two new ventures have been given more thrust on hybrid power generation and green hydrogen policy.

“We are an energy-surplus state. Of the present generation of around 30,000MW a day, 15,000MW is from renewable energy, of which half each is solar and wind. Lack of funds is a hindrance to more generation, so private players will be roped in for generation where state government agencies will partner with them or be land aggregators, so they have more confidence in generation,” an energy department official told TNIE.

The excess power generated is being sold to other states in the open market. Karnataka has already fulfilled its renewable energy purchase and production obligation before the Central government, so the new policy will give thrust to new technology for generation and storage of power. The Power Development Corporation Limited report has also stated that by 2024, additional 600MW per annum power generation will be needed.

The policy comes at a time when the Centre has announced bigger thrust on green energy and reduction in dependence on thermal power. In the COP-26 too, the central government has committed itself to reduce coal-based power generation.

“The earlier the cabinet approves the renewable energy policy, the faster plans can be chalked out for generation of more green energy. Partnerships with companies can also be entered into for more green energy. There will be a thrust for solar panels on large buildings and government offices for power generation,” the official said.