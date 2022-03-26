WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for posting celebratory messages on Pakistan Republic Day on her WhatsApp status in Mudhol on Thursday. The accused is identified as Kuthma Sheikh, a resident of Mudhol town and a student at local Madrasa. The incident reportedly occurred on March 23, when Pakistan celebrates its Republic Day.

According to police, “She has put up Whatsapp status conveying Pakistan Republic Day wishes on Wednesday. A person identified as Arun Bhajantri after noticing Kuthma’s WhatsApp status has filed a complaint with evidence. Based on the complaint, action was initiated.”

As per the photo shared by the department of police, “The accused WhatsApp status stated that ‘Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula’ (may Allah grant unity, peace and harmony in every country). Along with this she had also put up a photo conveying wishes to Pakistan on their Republic Day.” A complaint has been registered in Mudhol Police Station.

She has been charged with Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).