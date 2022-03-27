Karnataka HC refuses to interfere with college refund

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court declined to interfere with a recommendation made by the Admission Overseeing Committee to the state government to direct Rajeev Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to order for a refund of excess fee collected by the Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital in the city from each student for 2017-18 and second year MBBS students for 2018-19 along with interest at 6 percent.

The committee had also recommended that if this direction is not complied with, RGUHS may impose twice the amount of fine and to recommend to the Medical Council of India to withdraw recognition and affiliation granted to the College, based on the complaints made by the students and agreement executed between the Association of Minority Professional Colleges.

A division bench of Justices Alok Aradhe and S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by the college questioning the order dated October 31, 2018 passed by the Committee.