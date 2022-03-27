STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC refuses to interfere with college refund

Published: 27th March 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court declined to interfere with a recommendation made by the Admission Overseeing Committee to the state government to direct Rajeev Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to order for a refund of excess fee collected by the Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital in the city from each student for 2017-18 and second year MBBS students for 2018-19 along with interest at 6 percent. 

The committee had also recommended that if this direction is not complied with, RGUHS may impose twice the amount of fine and to recommend to the Medical Council of India to withdraw recognition and affiliation granted to the College, based on the complaints made by the students and agreement executed between the Association of Minority Professional Colleges.

A division bench of Justices Alok Aradhe and S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by the college questioning the order dated October 31, 2018 passed by the Committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court RGUHS
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp