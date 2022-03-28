Ban on Muslim vendors is untouchability: Vishwanath

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Banning Muslims from conducting business on temple premises is illogical. The government should break its silence and take action against temple authorities, otherwise people will act, said BJP MLC H Vishwanath.

After meeting former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi at Gokak on Sunday, he said, “Prime minister Narendra Modi has given the message of ‘Sab ka vikas and vishwas’. But our state is moving in the wrong direction. How are those Muslims, who sell flowers, fruits, and puja material near temples, going to earn their livelihood? It amounts to untouchability.

The government should think beyond party, caste and religion.” On a ministerial berth being denied to Ramesh Jarkiholi, he said, “Some unknown hands are working behind the scenes, trying to end my and

Jarkiholi’s careers. We are the reason for the present BJP government to come to power. We will not tolerate it if the party tries to suppress us. An atmosphere is being created against backward leaders including Siddaramaiah, Jarkiholi and me.”