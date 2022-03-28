Five held, 102 kg ganja seized in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Koramangala police have arrested a gang of five drug peddlers and seized 102 kg of ganja worth Rs 40 lakh.

Police said the accused were arrested, following a tipoff that they would be coming to Ballari Colony in Koramangala First Block to sell the contraband. Investigations revealed that the accused had purchased ganja from a few villagers of Pushpapura in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district for a lesser price and were selling it to customers in Koramangala, HSR Layout, KR Puram, Begur, and other areas.

“The accused are habitual offenders involved in murder, chain snatching, and drug peddling cases registered in JP Nagar, Madiwala, Adugodi, Koramangala, and Kollegala police stations. We have seized 102.200 kgs of ganja worth about Rs 40 lakh and a two-wheeler from the accused,” the police added.