Nagarhole tribals seek rights, to hold protest

Our demands have been ignored despite several protests and submission of memorandums,” said KK Thimmu, vice-president of the state Adivasi Tribal Community Forum.

Published: 28th March 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI:  Tribals residing inside Nagarhole Tiger Reserve will soon hold a massive protest in Kodagu demanding the implementation of the Forest Rights Act. Hundreds of Adivasis from across the district are expected to join the agitation.

“The Forest Rights Act was implemented in 2006, but tirbals in Nagarahole have not been given the benefits. Our demands have been ignored despite several protests and submission of memorandums,” said KK Thimmu, vice-president of the state Adivasi Tribal Community Forum.

“The Act permits sanctioning of houses to forest dwellers within forest limits. Tribals have submitted the necessary applications for the grant of the forest rights, but they have been denied the benefit for over a decade now,” he added.

“Our rights are being denied under the pretence of ‘National Tiger Protection Authority’ and on the basis of comments from pseudo-environmentalists. Tribals will not relocate from the forest as they share a special connection with the forest,” he said.
 

