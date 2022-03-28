No hijab inside SSLC exam hall, says Nagesh

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Students are allowed to wear hijab only till the examination centre and they have to remove it before entering the classroom to write the SSLC exams, which are beginning from Monday, said

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B Nagesh is here on Sunday. Nagesh, who was here to inspect preparations made for the SSLC board exams, said, “The Karnataka High Court has banned religious clothing inside schools and colleges. Students have to attend exams in the uniform prescribed by their respective schools. The uniform is mandatory for all students except repeaters.”

Asked whether the government will hold re-exams for students who boycott exams over the hijab issue, he said, “The government has already made it clear that it will not give a second chance to those who boycott exams over the issue. We will not conduct re-exams, instead, they can write supplementary exams.”

He said, “The government has made all the preparations for the smooth conduct of SSLC exams in the state.” For the smooth conduct of examinations, ban orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed around all examination centres.

A special direction has been given to all Block Education Officers to coordinate with local police to prevent any untoward incidents during exam hours, he said.

Hijab allowed if part of uniform in DK

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district administration has clarified that girls are allowed to wear hijab inside the SSLC exam hall if it is part of their school uniform. A number of schools, especially those run by Muslim organisations and whose school uniform includes hijab, had sought a clarification on an education department order.

Don’t boycott exams: Muslim organisations

Chitradurga: Muslim religious heads and oganisations have requested students to write the SSLC examinations and not to boycott them over the hijab issue. Chitradurga DDPI K Ravishankar Reddy said, “All exam centres will have separate changing rooms for girls to remove hijab and then enter the exam hall.”

