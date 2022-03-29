Girl student collapses and dies at SSLC exam centre in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a sad incident, a 16-year-old girl student, who was writing her SSLC examination, collapsed and died allegedly due to a cardiac arrest at an examination centre in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district on Monday.

The deceased — Anushree from Akkuru village, who was studying at the Madapura Government High School — had gone to write the exam at Vidyodaya Junior College, which was her examination centre.

“It was just about 10 minutes since the exam had started and she collapsed from the desk. The invigilator, supervisor and the staff with the help of ASHA workers shifted her to the general hospital,” said a staff member at the college.

The doctors at the T Narasipur General Hospital declared her dead on arrival. Her parents, Kemparaju and Lakshmamma, who are daily wagers, rushed to the spot only to be informed by the doctors that their daughter had lost her life.

While doctors suggested that it could be a case of cardiac arrest, education department officials said the exact cause would be known only after the postmortem. Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs said the student had no prior health issues. “Her body temperature was checked before sending her inside the examination hall and if she had any symptoms, she would have been asked to sit in a separate room.

Anushree had arrived at wrong exam centre: Minister

As per the procedure, the postmortem will be conducted. To hand over the body to the parents at the earliest, arrangements have been made to conduct the postmortem at T Narasipur and not in Mysuru as it is normally done,” he said. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh called him to gather details and expressed his anguish over the sudden demise of the student, he said.

“The minister directed us to release a compensation of Rs 1 lakh as per procedure and a demand draft for the amount will be handed over to the family soon,” he added. Asked if Anushree died of shock because she landed at a wrong exam centre, Minister Nagesh said, “She went to a wrong centre and the authorities informed her about it and took her to the correct centre.

Where is the question of shock? Remember, at that time, the exam had not yet started. Do not believe in such rumours. She collapsed when she was climbing the stairs. The postmortem will explain the cause of death.” T Narasipur MLA Ashwin Kumar rushed to the spot and pacified the grieving parents.

He held a meeting with officials and asked them to hand over the body as early as possible to the family to conduct the last rites. A source at the examination centre said that Anushree had arrived at the wrong exam centre and was informed by an invigilator after cross verifying her admission ticket with the invigilator’s copy. “When she was being accompanied to her original exam centre, she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital,” the source added.

AIDSO campaign

Meanwhile, in a bid to help encourage students writing their SSLC board examination, the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AI DSO) held a campaign ‘Face Exams Boldly, Without Fear’ across the city.

After two years

Students appeared for their first offline final examinations in two years having been directly promoted from Class 8 and 9. Examinations were conducted in 3,444 centres across Karnataka 8,48,405 students appeared for the exams.

There was a dip in the turnout as compared to academic year 2020-21. 6 students were arrested for attempting to impersonate others in Belagavi. No student tests Covid positive, but 336 sit in separate rooms due to illness A student in Vijayapura brings her two-month-old daughter to the examination hall. An ASHA activist takes care of the child, while the woman wrote the exam