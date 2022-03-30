STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai will hold meet to decide on panchayat polls: Eshwarappa

RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa told the Legislative Council on Tuesday that a meeting will be held on March 31 to discuss elections to taluk and zilla panchayats with reservations to OBCs.

KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

When JDS MLC Marithibbegowda said the government is not making any preparations to hold the panchayat election, Eshwarappa said the Supreme Court has directed the government to hold elections without reservation to OBCs.

“But the government wants to give an opportunity to OBCs. We have set up the Panchayat Raj Delimitation Committee for redrawing zilla and taluk panchayat boundaries and asked it to submit the report at the earliest,” he added.

He said CM Basavaraj Bommai has convened a meeting with all legislators on March 31 to take their opinion and decide on the report to be submitted to the Supreme Court to facilitate the elections soon.

KSE threatens to sue contractor over graft charge
Belagavi: The issue of the alleged ‘40 pc commission’ demand by RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa saw a new twist on Tuesday, when the latter said that a defamation case will be filed against contractor Santosh Patil, who made allegations against him. Patil had claimed that Eshwarapppa placed a demand of 40 pc commission to sanction work order and payment issue. Meanwhile, Patil has released a video statement, alleging that Eshwarappa is doing all this to come clean in the issue. ENS

