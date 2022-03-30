STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka hijab row: 40 Muslim girls abstain from pre-university exams in Udupi

Sources said that the students decided to not appear for the examination without wearing the headscarf as they were hurt by the March 15 order.

Published: 30th March 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Forty Muslim girl students from Udupi district of Karnataka abstained from appearing for the first pre-university examination on Tuesday as they were apparently hurt by the recent High Court verdict against wearing of hijab inside classrooms.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 had dismissed petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith and also stated that the uniform dress rule should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed.

Those who shunned the examinations on Tuesday include 24 girl students from Kundapur, 14 from Byndoor and two from Udupi Government Girls PU college, who are involved in the legal fight over wearing of hijab in classrooms.

The girls had earlier boycotted the practical examinations also. At the RN Shetty PU college, 13 out of 28 Muslim girl students appeared for the examination. Though some students reached the examination centre wearing hijabs, they were denied permission.

Four out of five girl students appeared for the examinations at Bhandarkar's college in Udupi, while all the girl students of Basrur Sharada college attended the examinations. Six among the eight girl students of Navunda Government PU College abstained from the examinations, while only two out of 10 Muslim girls appeared for the examinations.

Some private colleges in the district allowed students wearing hijab to attend the examinations, sources said. The Supreme Court on March 24 refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict.

The students, though, are planning to wait till the apex court gives an order on the issue.

TAGS
Karnataka hijab row Hijab row Udupi Karnataka PU Exams
