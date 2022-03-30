STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka mops up Rs 9.5k crore additional tax

He assured the House that the government will focus on revenue receipts starting from April 1, and bring in more financial discipline. 

Published: 30th March 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite Covid-19 and the economic crisis, Karnataka saw revenue collection overshoot the target by Rs 9,500 crore under various tax heads, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. The budget for the year 2022-23 was passed in both Houses on Tuesday. He assured the House that the government will focus on revenue receipts starting from April 1, and bring in more financial discipline. 

Replying in the House, Bommai said that in the past two years, there was a financial crisis and they couldn’t collect revenue due to Covid. There was a revenue deficit of Rs 21,000 crore, and Rs 15,000 crore was spent on Covid management, increasing the financial burden on the government.

Bommai, however, said that in the past five to six months, the market improved and in spite of the third wave, the state government did well in mobilising revenue. “We could collect Rs 9,500 crore more tax, except motor vehicles tax,’’ he said. This is also because he conducted a review meeting with various department officials. “We had anticipated that collection would be Rs 7,500 crore more, but by March-end, we crossed Rs 9,500 crore,’’ he said.

Besides, the state also managed well in getting loans. “We had estimated we would take loans of Rs 67,100 crore, but ended up taking Rs 63,100 crore. This is because we collected good revenue, and also shows that the state is on the right path in bringing financial discipline. We are coming under the ambit of guidelines issued under the Fiscal Deficit Act,’’ he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanrtaka
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp