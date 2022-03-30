STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social media campaign launched to ban Muslim traders from Tontadarya Mutt fair

Members of pro-Hindu organisations have begun a social media campaign, demanding that non-Hindu traders be kept away from doing business at the upcoming Tontadarya Mutt fair. 

Published: 30th March 2022

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Members of pro-Hindu organisations have begun a social media campaign, demanding that non-Hindu traders be kept away from doing business at the upcoming Tontadarya Mutt fair. The mutt has been promoting communal harmony for decades, but some members of the pro-Hindu organisations said that they will mark a strong protest if people from other religious backgrounds get to trade during the mutt’s fairs. However, the mutt authorities and seer have not commented on the issue.

The annual fair of the Tontadarya Mutt is one of the main events in Gadag, which sees thousands of devotees from the neighbouring districts and across the state in attendance. It lends ample opportunities to small traders, irrespective of caste, creed or religion. This time around though, there is much demand for setting up of stalls, since many traders suffered losses during the pandemic. However, the social media campaign on allowing only Hindus to trade here has created confusion.

The campaign is receiving mixed responses, but pro-Hindu organisation members are sharing videos which state that they will not allow non-Hindu traders at the fair. “We will not permit people who do not respect the law of our land. We have started a social media campaign, which is getting good response,” they said.

A devotee said: “This mutt has always promoted communal harmony and a ban for non-Hindu traders will not be suitable for this institution. We wish the management looks at all the factors and takes an appropriate decision.” The mutt management has, however, refused to comment on the issue. “The fair will be held on April 15 and we hope the issue will be sorted out sooner,” said one of its members.

