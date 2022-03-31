STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka forest officials on the trail of tiger that mauled a worker to death

On March 28, Ayyappa, an estate worker was mauled to death by the tiger at Rudraguppe village near Bittangala limits.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:48 PM

Tigers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Footfall of the tiger that mauled to death a plantation worker was spotted across the T Shettigeri area in Kodagu. Combing operation by the Kodagu division forest staff is progressing in full swing to capture the tiger.

On March 28, Ayyappa, an estate worker was mauled to death by the tiger at Rudraguppe village near Bittangala limits. Following this, farmers' associations and residents held protests demanding the forest officials capture the tiger. 

The mission to capture the Asian big cat entered the third day on Thursday and footprints purported to be of the tiger were spotted at Kuttandi across T Shettigeri area limits.

Over 150 forest department staff alongside two tamed elephants from Mathigodu camp are involved in the combing mission. The staff have split into groups of five and are tracking the movements of the tiger. Sources confirmed that a total of 60 trap cameras have been placed across the conflict area to track the tiger. However, the movements of the tiger have not been captured in the cameras yet, making it difficult for the officials to identify the conflict tiger.  

Nagarahole Wildlife division DCF Shivaram, Madikeri DCF Poovaiah AT, Virajpet DCF Chakrapani, tranquilizing expert and veterinary doctor Dr Ramesh are at the spot observing the combing operation.    

